Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Royal Gold, Inc. Cut by Raymond James (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) – Equities researchers at Raymond James cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Royal Gold in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.82. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Royal Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $3.30 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.61 EPS.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $158.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.81 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 44.76% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS.

RGLD has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Royal Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $111.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.67. The company has a current ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Gold has a 12-month low of $91.10 and a 12-month high of $147.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.58%.

In other Royal Gold news, VP Randy Shefman sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total value of $98,271.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,188 shares in the company, valued at $675,667.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

