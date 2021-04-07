Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Maverix Metals Inc. (TSE:MMX) Reduced by Raymond James

Maverix Metals Inc. (TSE:MMX) – Stock analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Maverix Metals in a research note issued on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.05. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Maverix Metals’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

MMX stock opened at C$7.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.38, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a current ratio of 6.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$987.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.18. Maverix Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$4.92 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$6.49 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

