Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for GoDaddy Inc. Increased by Truist Securiti (NYSE:GDDY)

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of GoDaddy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 5th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Khan now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.40. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for GoDaddy’s FY2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.42 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.14 EPS.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $873.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.17 million. GoDaddy had a positive return on equity of 94.14% and a negative net margin of 15.67%.

GDDY has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Monday. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised GoDaddy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.18.

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $83.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.24. GoDaddy has a one year low of $57.47 and a one year high of $93.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in GoDaddy in the 4th quarter worth about $1,407,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 366.9% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 15,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 11,925 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,628,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 29,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 7,336 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other GoDaddy news, insider Nima Kelly sold 2,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $214,817.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,521,668.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total transaction of $128,745.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,633.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,748 shares of company stock valued at $7,953,713. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

