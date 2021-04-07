Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Increased by Analyst

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for MGM Resorts International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.66) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.67). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MGM Resorts International’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.07) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 20.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share.

MGM has been the topic of several other reports. Argus raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.29.

NYSE:MGM opened at $41.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 2.42. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $11.77 and a twelve month high of $42.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.30%.

In other news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 2,168,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total value of $80,768,048.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,731.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $1,540,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 448,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,269,710.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,307,107 shares of company stock valued at $86,095,143. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 63.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

