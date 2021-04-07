Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Issued By Oppenheimer

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) – Analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Altra Industrial Motion in a research report issued on Monday, April 5th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.79. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Altra Industrial Motion’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Altra Industrial Motion had a positive return on equity of 9.85% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The business had revenue of $453.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.82 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AIMC. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

Shares of AIMC opened at $59.76 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Altra Industrial Motion has a 12 month low of $16.88 and a 12 month high of $66.38. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,691,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,786,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 159.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 920,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,027,000 after acquiring an additional 565,432 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,381,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,024,000 after acquiring an additional 458,889 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,108,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,142,000 after acquiring an additional 448,991 shares during the period.

In related news, Director James H. Woodward, Jr. sold 2,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $145,367.14. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.39%.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

