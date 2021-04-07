Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Kinross Gold Co. Decreased by Raymond James (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) – Research analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.16. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “focus list” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $14.75 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.57.

Kinross Gold stock opened at $7.25 on Wednesday. Kinross Gold has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.79.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The mining company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 3,874.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 4,014 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.