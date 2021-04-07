Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Coeur Mining, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) – Investment analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Coeur Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Coeur Mining’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). Coeur Mining had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 34.20%. The business had revenue of $228.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.01 million.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CDE. Canaccord Genuity cut Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Coeur Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.83.

Coeur Mining stock opened at $9.62 on Wednesday. Coeur Mining has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $12.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 1.98.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 3,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $129,300.00. Also, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $612,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

