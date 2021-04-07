Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Yamana Gold Inc. Issued By Raymond James (NYSE:AUY)

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Yamana Gold in a report issued on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.08. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CSFB set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from $10.00 to $9.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on shares of Yamana Gold to $10.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.75.

Shares of AUY opened at $4.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.23. Yamana Gold has a 12 month low of $3.18 and a 12 month high of $7.02.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $461.80 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUY. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Yamana Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 8,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Yamana Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Capital CS Group LLC bought a new position in Yamana Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new position in Yamana Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. 45.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.0263 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

