Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Triumph Bancorp, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:TBK)

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) – Analysts at B. Riley increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Triumph Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 5th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.90. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.15 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on TBK. Raymond James raised Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.13.

NASDAQ:TBK opened at $92.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Triumph Bancorp has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $96.74. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 48.06 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.48 and a 200-day moving average of $55.81.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.43. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $105.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.57 million.

In related news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 27,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $1,724,327.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO R Bryce Fowler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $252,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,576 shares of company stock worth $2,350,627 over the last quarter. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 140.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

