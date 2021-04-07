Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Landos Biopharma, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:LABP)

Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Landos Biopharma in a report released on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.45) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.46). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Landos Biopharma’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.87) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.41) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($6.13) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.09) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.99) EPS.

LABP has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Landos Biopharma in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Landos Biopharma in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Landos Biopharma in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of Landos Biopharma stock opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.75. Landos Biopharma has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $16.99.

In other Landos Biopharma news, Director Konstantin Poukalov bought 27,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.14 per share, for a total transaction of $305,826.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,902,453 shares of company stock valued at $30,305,826.

About Landos Biopharma

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

