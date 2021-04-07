Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) CFO Sells $238,000.00 in Stock

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) CFO Derrick Sung sold 5,000 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total transaction of $238,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 223,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,656,640.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:LUNG traded down $1.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.35. 496,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,173. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.38. Pulmonx Co. has a 52-week low of $37.64 and a 52-week high of $69.48.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on LUNG. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in Pulmonx in the 4th quarter worth $10,813,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Pulmonx in the 4th quarter worth $4,831,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Pulmonx in the 4th quarter worth $2,070,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pulmonx in the 4th quarter worth $2,237,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Pulmonx in the 4th quarter worth $58,708,000.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

