Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Cox Capital Mgt LLC

Cox Capital Mgt LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Public Storage by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,234,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,979,990,000 after acquiring an additional 269,142 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $383,136,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Public Storage by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,561,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,646,000 after acquiring an additional 272,978 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Public Storage by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,532,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,392,000 after acquiring an additional 71,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Public Storage by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,276,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $294,823,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PSA traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $254.27. The company had a trading volume of 4,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,774. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $172.11 and a 1-year high of $255.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $44.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.40, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $239.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.51.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.27). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 26.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 74.42%.

PSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James raised Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $245.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.38.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

