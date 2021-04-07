Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $8.03

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.03 and last traded at $7.94, with a volume of 48602 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 0.97.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $172.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.09 million. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 8.16%. Analysts expect that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.05%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Prospect Capital by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 18,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 246,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 19,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.26% of the company’s stock.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

