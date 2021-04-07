Private Asset Management Inc. Purchases 595 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,541 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Autodesk comprises 1.3% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $9,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $908,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Autodesk by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 104,052 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,129,000 after purchasing an additional 28,720 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $461,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth about $21,147,000. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ADSK shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.17.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $285.25. The company had a trading volume of 9,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,616. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.94. The stock has a market cap of $62.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.26 and a 1 year high of $321.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. Analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 9,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total value of $2,537,084.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 24,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.03, for a total transaction of $6,344,904.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,232 shares of company stock worth $17,126,155 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

