Private Asset Management Inc. Has $6.34 Million Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Private Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,507 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $6,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allstate Corp lifted its position in Illumina by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 4,065 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 1,598.0% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 72,046 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $26,657,000 after acquiring an additional 67,803 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 502.6% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 3,652 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,452 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,988 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.65, for a total transaction of $102,885.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,479.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.48, for a total value of $1,529,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,203,253.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,885 shares of company stock valued at $4,769,537. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Atlantic Securities cut Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. OTR Global raised Illumina to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Illumina from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Illumina in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $374.10.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN traded down $10.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $404.15. The company had a trading volume of 14,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,188. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $260.42 and a 1-year high of $555.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $423.08 and its 200-day moving average is $368.25.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.65 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

