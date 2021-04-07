Private Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 17,051 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 265,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,278,000 after purchasing an additional 94,436 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABBV stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.86. 119,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,535,478. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.90. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.78 and a 12-month high of $113.41.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.17%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.65.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $2,119,025.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,119,025.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $18,475,972.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,981,046.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 198,067 shares of company stock worth $21,511,667. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

