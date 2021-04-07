Private Asset Management Inc. Acquires 21 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Private Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,010 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 3.4% in the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 30,948 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 5,414.9% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,354 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 26,858 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $1,403,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $890,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Shares of BLK traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $782.77. 7,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 711,089. The stock has a market cap of $119.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $724.32 and its 200 day moving average is $687.46. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $440.00 and a 1-year high of $788.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BLK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $709.08.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $726.09, for a total transaction of $1,071,708.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.41, for a total transaction of $2,341,694.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,418 shares of company stock worth $29,492,515. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.