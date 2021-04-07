Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) by 66.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,536 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Principal Millennials Index ETF were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Millennials Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Principal Millennials Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Principal Millennials Index ETF by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Principal Millennials Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,236,000.

GENY opened at $63.45 on Wednesday. Principal Millennials Index ETF has a twelve month low of $32.95 and a twelve month high of $67.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%.

