Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 19,971 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 828,821 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,971 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $32,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 177,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 56,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $40.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Iridium Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.18 and a twelve month high of $54.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.67 and a 200-day moving average of $36.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.67 and a beta of 1.33.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 27.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $146.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Iridium Communications news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 62,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total value of $3,000,043.84. Also, EVP Scott Scheimreif sold 65,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $2,737,946.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 170,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,114,153.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 388,114 shares of company stock worth $17,993,835. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IRDM. Sidoti downgraded Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BWS Financial downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays cut shares of Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Iridium Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

