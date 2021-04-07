Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.15% of MarketAxess worth $31,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in MarketAxess by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,857,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,059,665,000 after purchasing an additional 530,363 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in MarketAxess by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,593,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $909,459,000 after purchasing an additional 16,426 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,077,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,279,000 after purchasing an additional 237,394 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 248,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,621,000 after purchasing an additional 40,302 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in MarketAxess by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 228,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,340,000 after buying an additional 37,290 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MKTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on MarketAxess from $606.00 to $579.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $588.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $574.89.

In other MarketAxess news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.80, for a total transaction of $10,376,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 785,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,560,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.32, for a total value of $143,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,704,627.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $13,795,995. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $533.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.42 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $376.78 and a 52-week high of $606.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $525.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $534.28.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $171.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.27 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.89%.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

See Also: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.