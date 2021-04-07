Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Headquartered in Charlottesville Virginia, Sonabank is a new regional bank founded by an experienced banking team with close to hundred years of banking experience. They offer a full line of products and services for personal and business banking. Sonabank specializes in small to medium sized business banking. They have extensive experience in Small Business Administration loans as well as other types of financing suited for businesses. “

Primis Financial stock opened at $15.43 on Tuesday. Primis Financial has a 52-week low of $7.58 and a 52-week high of $16.32.

As of December 31, 2020, Primis Financial Corp., had $3.09 billion in total assets, $2.44 billion in total loans and $2.43 billion in total deposits. Primis Bank, the Company's banking subsidiary, provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses through forty-two full-service branches in Virginia and Maryland and through certain internet and mobile applications.

