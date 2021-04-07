Primecoin (XPM) Trading Down 9.5% This Week

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 7th. Primecoin has a total market capitalization of $3.23 million and $1.44 million worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Primecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0902 or 0.00000158 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Primecoin has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 46.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Primecoin

Primecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 35,762,943 coins. The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io . Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Buying and Selling Primecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

