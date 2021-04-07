Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Invests $30.08 Million in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 575,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,075,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 1.20% of Ameresco as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ameresco by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameresco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in Ameresco by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Ameresco by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Ameresco news, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $836,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 4,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $264,053.68. Insiders sold a total of 1,083,664 shares of company stock worth $55,138,391 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMRC opened at $49.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. Ameresco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $70.25.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $314.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.61 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 12.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Ameresco in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.89.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

