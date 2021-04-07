Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Cuts Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,703,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,831 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Amcor were worth $31,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 670,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,886,000 after buying an additional 9,118 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Amcor by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 29,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 16,099 shares during the last quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amcor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Amcor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Amcor by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,676,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,730,000 after purchasing an additional 354,377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Amcor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Amcor in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.57.

Amcor stock opened at $11.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. Amcor plc has a fifty-two week low of $8.08 and a fifty-two week high of $12.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a $0.1175 dividend. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.44%.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

