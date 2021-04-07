Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys New Position in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 439,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,891,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 1.92% of Huron Consulting Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $520,000. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Benchmark raised Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Huron Consulting Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.60.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO James H. Roth sold 18,631 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total transaction of $975,891.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,504,050.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HURN opened at $52.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.35 and a fifty-two week high of $61.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -263.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.80.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Huron Consulting Group had a positive return on equity of 10.12% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $198.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in financial and operational improvement, care transformation, culture and organizational excellence, strategy, and technology and analytics to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

