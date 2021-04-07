Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 537,275 Shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) by 145.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 906,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 537,275 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $26,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 46,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. 24.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Tootsie Roll Industries from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of TR stock opened at $33.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.52. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $28.99 and a one year high of $58.98.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $127.87 million during the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 7.75%.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th.

Tootsie Roll Industries Profile

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products. Its brands include tootsie roll, tootsie pop, charms blow pop, andes mints, sugar daddy, charleston chew, dubble bubble, razzles, caramel apple pop, junior mints, cella’s chocolate-covered cherries, and nik-L-nip.

