Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 250,695 Shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,560,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 250,695 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.06% of International Seaways worth $25,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in International Seaways by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in International Seaways during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in International Seaways during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in International Seaways by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc bought a new position in International Seaways during the 3rd quarter worth about $253,000. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Get International Seaways alerts:

Shares of International Seaways stock opened at $19.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.09 million, a P/E ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.20. International Seaways, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.44 and a 52 week high of $29.30.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The transportation company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.29). International Seaways had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 16.95%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Seaways, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.34%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INSW. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of International Seaways in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of International Seaways from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. International Seaways currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

International Seaways Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 36 vessels, including 11 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 4 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 4 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

Read More: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW).

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.