Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its stake in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,427 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Pretium Resources were worth $2,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PVG. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Pretium Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Pretium Resources by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 270,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 52,265 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pretium Resources by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 900,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,340,000 after acquiring an additional 236,796 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Pretium Resources by 113.2% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 47,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 25,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pretium Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $187,000. 58.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PVG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Pretium Resources in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Pretium Resources from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Pretium Resources from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Pretium Resources from a “b-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.58.

Shares of NYSE PVG opened at $11.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.46. Pretium Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $169.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.20 million. Pretium Resources had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 15.38%. On average, analysts predict that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

