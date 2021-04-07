Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in shares of Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) by 94.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 774,133 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Precision Drilling were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Precision Drilling during the first quarter worth $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Precision Drilling by 23.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 127,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 23,851 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Precision Drilling by 12.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 453,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 51,014 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Precision Drilling during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter worth $919,000.

NYSE:PDS opened at $23.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.36. Precision Drilling Co. has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $28.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.19. The stock has a market cap of $306.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 3.20.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.28) by ($0.46). Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $201.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.30 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Precision Drilling Co. will post -6.67 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised Precision Drilling from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. CIBC assumed coverage on Precision Drilling in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Precision Drilling from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Precision Drilling from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Precision Drilling has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

