Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 28,554 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 435,976 shares.The stock last traded at $9.48 and had previously closed at $9.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Poseida Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Get Poseida Therapeutics alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.08. The company has a market capitalization of $608.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.11. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eric Ostertag sold 12,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $123,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,315,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 265,000 shares of company stock worth $2,604,610. Insiders own 19.03% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTX. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $2,458,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $434,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $8,473,000. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. 41.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX)

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Poseida Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poseida Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.