POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $75.56

POSCO (NYSE:PKX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $75.56 and last traded at $75.56, with a volume of 1321 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of POSCO from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.64. The company has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that POSCO will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in POSCO by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in POSCO during the first quarter worth about $291,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of POSCO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of POSCO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,299,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

About POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets. It also plans, designs, and constructs industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings; exports and imports steel products and raw materials; and generates electricity; produces gas and refuse derived fuel, as well as provides network and system integration, and logistics services.

