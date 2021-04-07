Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) PT Set at €128.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) received a €128.00 ($150.59) target price from research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 32.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Porsche Automobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on Porsche Automobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Warburg Research set a €87.50 ($102.94) price target on Porsche Automobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Barclays set a €112.00 ($131.76) price objective on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Independent Research set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Porsche Automobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €96.28 ($113.27).

Get Porsche Automobil alerts:

Shares of PAH3 stock opened at €96.48 ($113.51) on Wednesday. Porsche Automobil has a 12 month low of €36.97 ($43.49) and a 12 month high of €94.86 ($111.60). The company has a quick ratio of 5.97, a current ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is €77.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is €60.26. The company has a market cap of $14.77 billion and a PE ratio of 11.26.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

Further Reading: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Porsche Automobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porsche Automobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.