Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on AUCOY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Polymetal International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of Polymetal International stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.04. 913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,659. Polymetal International has a fifty-two week low of $16.92 and a fifty-two week high of $28.05. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

