Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Polaris were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 171.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 395,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,655,000 after purchasing an additional 249,400 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 16.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 6,367 shares during the period. WBI Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the fourth quarter worth about $2,927,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 884,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the period. 73.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Polaris alerts:

Shares of PII opened at $136.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.06. Polaris Inc. has a one year low of $47.00 and a one year high of $140.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 414.09 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.79.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Polaris’s payout ratio is presently 39.87%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist boosted their price target on Polaris from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Polaris from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Polaris from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Polaris from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Polaris from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.24.

In other Polaris news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $321,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,639,561. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $2,737,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,920,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 190,821 shares of company stock valued at $25,054,195. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Polaris Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.