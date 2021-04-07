PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $10.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.11% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “PLx Pharma Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on developing clinically validated and patent-protected PLxGuard(TM) delivery system to provide safe and effective aspirin products. PLx Pharma Inc., formerly known as Dipexium Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Separately, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on PLx Pharma from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of PLx Pharma stock opened at $9.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $201.53 million, a P/E ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 5.03. PLx Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.78.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.09). On average, equities analysts anticipate that PLx Pharma will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Michael J. Valentino bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 486,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,893,520. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PLx Pharma stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) by 79.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.52% of PLx Pharma worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 22.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLx Pharma Company Profile

PLx Pharma Inc, a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the PLxGuard delivery system to provide various products in the United States. The company's lead product candidates are Vazalore 325 mg and Vazalore 81 mg, which are formulations of aspirin that use the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce novel gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention and treatment.

