Pluton Reaches Market Cap of $7.42 Million (PLU)

Pluton (CURRENCY:PLU) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. Pluton has a market capitalization of $7.42 million and approximately $623,986.00 worth of Pluton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pluton coin can currently be bought for $8.70 or 0.00015463 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pluton has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.08 or 0.00055223 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00021638 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $348.57 or 0.00619326 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.86 or 0.00077931 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Pluton Profile

Pluton (PLU) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Pluton’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 852,000 coins. Pluton’s official website is plutus.it . Pluton’s official Twitter account is @PlutusIT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Plutus is a decentralized payment application that allows users to make purchases with Bitcoin and Ether anywhere. Users are simply required to load the app with BTC or ETH and hold the phone over the card reader for the payment to complete. Plutons are Ethereum-based tokens that can be earned as a reward for shopping with Plutus. Plutons will be available to convert on the Plutus exchange network, allowing users to make in-store purchases with zero fees on conversion. Only 850,000 Plutons (PLU) were available for sale during the ICO, which represents 4.25% of the total supply of 20,000,000. Issuance for the remaining 95.75% will be limited and locked in rebate smart contract pool and NOT owned by Plutus.it, which means there will be a very low circulation from the initial distribution and a total of 20 million Plutons ever created. “

Buying and Selling Pluton

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pluton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pluton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pluton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

