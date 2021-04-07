PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) by 31.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,496 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.14% of PlayAGS worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AGS. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 534,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 9,231 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 9.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 488,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 40,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of PlayAGS by 133.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 15,305 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PlayAGS by 145.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 391,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 231,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 84,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Get PlayAGS alerts:

AGS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of PlayAGS in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded PlayAGS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $3.72 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Roth Capital increased their target price on PlayAGS from $8.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PlayAGS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PlayAGS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.66.

Shares of AGS stock opened at $8.39 on Wednesday. PlayAGS Inc has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 3.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.75.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $46.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.48 million. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 67.28% and a negative net margin of 33.66%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PlayAGS Inc will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PlayAGS Company Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for PlayAGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlayAGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.