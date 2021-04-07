Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Holdings Raised by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 250.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $2,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,490,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,870 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,048,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,165 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 3,111.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 907,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,480,000 after acquiring an additional 879,615 shares in the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter worth about $64,045,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter worth about $54,854,000. 99.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PLNT stock opened at $82.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.77. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.44 and a 12 month high of $90.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,174.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $133.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.61 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Planet Fitness from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Planet Fitness from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Planet Fitness presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.82.

In related news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total transaction of $8,354,000.00. Also, insider William Bode sold 446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total value of $35,617.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,774.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,661 shares of company stock valued at $8,406,787 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

