Piper Sandler Raises Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target to $53.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its price target raised by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Revolve Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.41.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

NYSE RVLV opened at $47.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.72. Revolve Group has a twelve month low of $8.58 and a twelve month high of $55.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 72.78, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. Revolve Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 31.18%. The firm had revenue of $140.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.16 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Revolve Group will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Mente sold 2,117,762 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $81,745,613.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,817,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David Pujades sold 5,380 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $214,124.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,945 shares in the company, valued at $316,211. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,200,022 shares of company stock worth $84,805,269. Insiders own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVLV. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 3,017.0% during the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 62,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 60,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Revolve Group by 3,351.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. 32.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.