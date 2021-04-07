Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) PT Raised to $175.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Cowen from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.60% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $119.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.33.

Shares of PXD opened at $151.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.21. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $67.00 and a 52-week high of $169.49. The company has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a PE ratio of 148.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 3,600 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total transaction of $587,088.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,697,545.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Richard P. Dealy sold 9,890 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.24, for a total transaction of $1,614,443.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 137,506 shares in the company, valued at $22,446,479.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,338 shares of company stock worth $8,536,408. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 19.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 470,949 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $40,496,000 after purchasing an additional 75,579 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 124.5% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 15,492 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 8,592 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.8% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,217,517 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $190,684,000 after purchasing an additional 122,413 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 92.3% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 813,509 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $69,953,000 after purchasing an additional 390,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 436.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 123,086 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $10,584,000 after purchasing an additional 100,154 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

