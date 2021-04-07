Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Now Covered by Evercore ISI

Stock analysts at Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.46% from the stock’s previous close.

PINS has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price (down from $94.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $107.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.36.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $83.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.14 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.84. Pinterest has a 12 month low of $14.82 and a 12 month high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $705.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.75 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. As a group, analysts forecast that Pinterest will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $7,719,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,719,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,440 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $201,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,107,667 shares of company stock valued at $83,251,006.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

