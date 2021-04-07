Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,814,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236,331 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Ping Identity were worth $51,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 95.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 10,145 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ping Identity by 112.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 699,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,836,000 after acquiring an additional 370,876 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Ping Identity by 65.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Ping Identity by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,345,000 after purchasing an additional 101,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Ping Identity by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 25,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $30,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,978.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Raj M. Dani sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $362,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 125,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,795,355.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 186,490 shares of company stock valued at $5,779,894. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on PING shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ping Identity from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Ping Identity from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ping Identity from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Ping Identity from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

NYSE:PING opened at $22.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -321.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.01. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $18.67 and a 1-year high of $37.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.04.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%. Equities analysts predict that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

