PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PMF)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th.

Shares of NYSE PMF opened at $14.56 on Wednesday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.71 and a 52 week high of $14.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.84.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

