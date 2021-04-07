PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PMF)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th.
Shares of NYSE PMF opened at $14.56 on Wednesday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.71 and a 52 week high of $14.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.84.
About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund
Further Reading: How big is the FinTech market?
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.