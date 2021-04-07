PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.059 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II stock opened at $14.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.20. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $15.35.

Get PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.