PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX) Shares Down 0.6%

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX)’s stock price fell 0.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.33 and last traded at $10.40. 189,891 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 211,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.46.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%.

In other PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund news, insider Daniel J. Ivascyn purchased 51,570 shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.65 per share, with a total value of $549,220.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,589,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,930,571.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Daniel J. Ivascyn purchased 287,154 shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.38 per share, with a total value of $2,980,658.52. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,538,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,966,048.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NRGX. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000.

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX)

There is no company description available for PIMCO Energy & Tactical Credit Opps.

