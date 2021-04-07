PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX) Shares Down 0.6%

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX)’s stock price fell 0.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.33 and last traded at $10.40. 189,891 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 211,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.46.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.34.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NRGX. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000.
