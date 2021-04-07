PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:PCI) Declares $0.17 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:PCI) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.174 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th.

Shares of NYSE PCI opened at $22.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.84. PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.65 and a fifty-two week high of $22.81.

Get PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund alerts:

About PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund

PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-end management investment fund. It seeks current income as a primary objective and capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on January 31, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.