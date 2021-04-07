Picton Property Income (LON:PCTN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $90.00

Picton Property Income Limited (LON:PCTN) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 90 ($1.18) and last traded at GBX 90 ($1.18), with a volume of 1658942 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 88 ($1.15).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £492.85 million and a PE ratio of 41.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 87.54 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 76.58.

Get Picton Property Income alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th were paid a GBX 0.80 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from Picton Property Income’s previous dividend of $0.70. Picton Property Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.43%.

In related news, insider Lena Wilson bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 86 ($1.12) per share, for a total transaction of £25,800 ($33,707.87).

About Picton Property Income (LON:PCTN)

Picton, established in 2005, is a UK REIT. It owns and actively manages a Â£665 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 47 assets and with around 350 occupiers (as at 31 March 2020). Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

Read More: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Picton Property Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Picton Property Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.