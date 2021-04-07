PhiloSmith Capital Corp Increases Stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

PhiloSmith Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Fidelity National Financial comprises 2.0% of PhiloSmith Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. PhiloSmith Capital Corp’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $4,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FNF. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 148,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,651,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 179.0% in the 3rd quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,318,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,280,000 after buying an additional 845,913 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 38,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 11,047 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1,435.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 156,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after buying an additional 146,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 114.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,611,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,753,000 after buying an additional 1,396,342 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FNF traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.25. 17,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,188,115. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.06 and a 200 day moving average of $37.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $42.65.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.80.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 116,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $4,578,355.20. Also, President Michael Joseph Nolan sold 76,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $3,108,212.46. Following the transaction, the president now owns 346,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,169,407.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

