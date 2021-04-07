PHI Token (PHI) Price Hits $0.33

PHI Token (CURRENCY:PHI) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. PHI Token has a market capitalization of $1.94 million and $3,360.00 worth of PHI Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PHI Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000591 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, PHI Token has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PHI Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.06 or 0.00055118 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00021882 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $355.69 or 0.00631276 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.83 or 0.00079565 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

PHI Token Coin Profile

PHI Token (PHI) is a coin. PHI Token’s total supply is 13,578,190 coins and its circulating supply is 5,828,254 coins. The official website for PHI Token is www.phitoken.io . PHI Token’s official Twitter account is @PhiToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PHI Token has three main preparatory features to increase the PHI Tokens value over time: 1) PHI Tokens as Stake: Anyone aiming to use platform components, such as asset managers and financial planners, must-own and immobilize the PHI Tokens; 2) PHI Tokens as Payment: The hybrid investment platform and the developed financial software can accept payments in PHI Tokens offering a 30% cashback, thus encouraging people to pay through these Tokens instead of fiat currency. 3) PHI Tokens Buy Back and Burn rewards: 15% of the performance fees generated by the platform and 50% of the annual tax refund obtained from the payment of taxes in Malta will be used to purchase PHI Tokens on exchanges and will be burned, to create a scarcity effect that will produce a continuous growth over time. “

Buying and Selling PHI Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PHI Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PHI Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PHI Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PHI Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PHI Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.