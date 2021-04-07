Peter Anevski Sells 26,833 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) COO Peter Anevski sold 26,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total transaction of $1,236,464.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 667,079 shares in the company, valued at $30,739,000.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Peter Anevski also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, April 1st, Peter Anevski sold 800 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.19, for a total transaction of $36,952.00.
- On Wednesday, March 10th, Peter Anevski sold 8,999 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total transaction of $426,822.57.
- On Wednesday, February 3rd, Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total transaction of $1,004,640.00.
- On Monday, February 1st, Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total transaction of $1,006,530.00.
NASDAQ PGNY traded down $1.00 on Wednesday, hitting $44.86. 13,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760,206. Progyny, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.90 and a fifty-two week high of $53.48. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 404.64 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.00.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dumac Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progyny in the 4th quarter valued at $1,415,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progyny in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Progyny in the 4th quarter valued at $798,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 148.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 15,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.54% of the company’s stock.
PGNY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.71.
About Progyny
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
