Peter Anevski Sells 26,833 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) COO Peter Anevski sold 26,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total transaction of $1,236,464.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 667,079 shares in the company, valued at $30,739,000.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Peter Anevski also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Progyny alerts:

On Thursday, April 1st, Peter Anevski sold 800 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.19, for a total transaction of $36,952.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Peter Anevski sold 8,999 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total transaction of $426,822.57.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total transaction of $1,004,640.00.

On Monday, February 1st, Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total transaction of $1,006,530.00.

NASDAQ PGNY traded down $1.00 on Wednesday, hitting $44.86. 13,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760,206. Progyny, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.90 and a fifty-two week high of $53.48. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 404.64 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.00.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Progyny had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $100.30 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dumac Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progyny in the 4th quarter valued at $1,415,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progyny in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Progyny in the 4th quarter valued at $798,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 148.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 15,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

PGNY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.71.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.